Popular Nigerian dancer Babatunde Olaitan Peter, known professionally as Tee Dollar, sparked online debate by revealing that he spends N5M monthly on food.

Dancer Tee Dollar revealed this in a recent interview with content creator King Mitchy, who is renowned for her charitable efforts in her act.

Tee Dolla, who has over 1 million Instagram followers, is from Lagos State. He grew up in a dancer’s household, with both of his parents being professional dancers. Tee Dollar was involved in the world of dance from an early age, and he rapidly fell in love with it.

Tee Dollar expresses himself further throughout the interview, when asked about the money he spends on his dread, stiring uproar on social media.

He said that he spends at least N500,000 every month on his hair.

He went on to assume that he would need billions Naira to be comfortable in life.

Watch the video below;