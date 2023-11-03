Award-winning dancer and Kaffy boss academy CEO, Kafayat Shafau also known as Kaffy is of the opinion many young people are confused and are hurting.

The mother of two made this disclosure during an empowerment training for young talents in the creative sector tagged ‘Passion and Profit.’

Speaking about her vision for the youths, the Guinness world record holder said,

“It is about creating solutions for the problems in the society. Young people are confused, needing guidance, mentorship, and are hurting and going to whomever that can listen to them and that is the danger.”

She further added:

“When a young person wants to escape with what is wrong in the head and ends up in the grasp of the wrong nurturer, we would continue to have a cycle of decadence and the way I have seen it 10 years ago and now, it is becoming worse. They say in life there is a balance, we cannot eradicate evil and eradicate good but we can suffocate evil and allow good to breathe. Right now, they are trying to make bad things look good. Even our corporate entities are spending money on frivolous things rather than things that would educate people. Ever since I started this programme, I have gotten girls off the streets, I have taken guys off evil things or even eradicated it in their minds because what they are looking for was self-value. Some people don’t need a billion to be happy but they are telling them they need a billion to be somebody. We need to change that. So, I created the Kaffy Boss Academy as a centre where we get to nurture people’s talent and make them a boss of it.”