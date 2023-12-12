Sensational Nigerian singer, Victony has opened up about why he didn’t pursue a career in music despite knowing he had vocal ability.

The’Soweto’ crooner claimed that rapping was his dream career because he believed singing was only for “weak people.”

He revealed in the latest episode of the zero conditions podcast that he switched from rapping to singing in 2020.

He said:

“2020 was when I started doing Afrobeats, “Soweto” was one of my earliest attempts at Afrobeats“

“Honestly, I used to know I could sing but I just refused to. Because I just felt like it was for weak people. I felt like it was an escape for weak people.

“I always loved that rapper energy and I wanted to be a rapper. But when I started singing, I realized that it is just as technical as rapping.”