Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has said that he was paid a staggering N5 million by the Celestial church hence he must perform.

Portable, who along with Fuji music star, Pasuma was removed from the church event discussed his unexpected removal.

He said he kept to his own end of the bargain and so he must perform for the church.

He stated that the church gave him N5 million, underlining his duty to deliver.

Portable declared that he and Pasuma would proceed with their performance since they were children of God.

In his words:

“Cele we must do the show o, you have paid me N5 million and we must do it. Pasuma will perform, I will also perform and we must do it.

“This child of God is coming. Land of Goshen Cathedral please in God’s name, consider us as children of God, don’t use my looks to judge me.”