Controversial Nigerian musician Seun Kuti has disclosed that growing up, he experienced stigmatization due to his relationship with Fela Kuti.

In a recent interview, Seun Kuti discussed how being the son of Afrobeat pioneer had an impact on his relationship with actress Iyabo Ojo stressing that he couldn’t go to his girlfriend’s father’s house.

He claimed that because his late father did nothing to deserve it, the hatred was very strong.

He said:

“Growing up, I was stigmatized for being Fela’s son. I couldn’t even enter my girlfriend’s father’s house. Even on the street, people would always point at me and say, ‘See Fela pikin.’ It was annoying because my father didn’t do anything.

“Now, these killers, murderers, corrupt thieves that their actions are killing millions of Nigerians every day, you are willing to be in party with them and hail them. We need to check ourselves.”