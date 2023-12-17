Controversial music producer and singer, Samklef, has revealed that he had been the one who instructed WizKid to hang out with Davido.

Theinfong recalls that the two heavyweights musicians had met at an event and vibed together, which brought great joy to their fans.

Samklef has come out to claim that he had been the reason for the much-loved reunion.

According to the ‘Molowononi’ crooner, he had told wizkid to hang out with the DMW label boss at the event.

He wrote:

“Na me tell wizkidayo make him try hang out With davido today and he listen. My beloved guy Wizzy x OBo”

Read netizens reactions below:

@emmydre_1 said: “2023 is coming to an end, please let your stupidity come to an end too 😭😪”

@5vive said: “You sha wan dey relevant while for real you be real ode”

@joiyy44 wrote: “You sha like to dy finnish yourself with your own hands. You enjoy it like it’s a norm

Shay you’re now happy as you dy get the dragging wey you want…”

@tyzle said: “Act your age, Omo eru🤡”