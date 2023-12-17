Netizens all over the world are celebrating the reunion of legendary Nigerian musicians Davido and Wizkid after a long-running feud.

The two were photographed at an event called Evenintheday, where they stood next to Zlatan and danced to the music.

Davido and Wizkid have a long history of rivalry in the industry, but after Ifeanyi’s death, Davido confirmed that Wizkid had reached out to him to express his condolences.

Both industry giants of the Afrobeats scene used to be friends but suddenly there was strife and the reason for it is still unknown.

Despite numerous attempts by their fellow colleagues to make amends between them, there has been no progress.

However, it seems this is now the beginning of a new era as the two were spotted at the club in obviously good spirits.

See some reactions to the post

@honest30bgfan_ said: “See as happiness wan injure obiyo as he meets his idol. I never see am happy like this before ❤️”

@aystickz wrote: “Even if two of them drop collab album, their fans go still Dey fight”

@Queen_Aeesha reacted: “Two elephants 😍😍I Sight Zlatan”

@symplyDAPO shared: “I just can’t wait to see them on one track with Burna”

@EmNela_ added: “Topnotch Aura❤️ Two Kings killing it for 10 years now💚🐐🐐”

@Nnamdi_notkanu opined: “These guys are close friends offline while people are online fighting for them”

Watch video below;