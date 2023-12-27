Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has revealed that there is a dividing line on the kind of movie roles she plays.

Speaking during the latest episode of Pulse’s podcast, Terms and Condition, she disclosed that she can only take on a nude role on one condition.

She explained that she would not take on a nude scene if it is for “sheer sensationalism” or “clickbait.”

The thespian added that she would only go nude in a scene if the script justifies the need to do so.

In her words, “If you expect me to go nude in a scene the script will have to justify it. If it was for sheer sensationalism and clickbait absolutely not.

“But if you’re telling a story of rape or abuse or something and it’s something required I’m sure we can work some middle ground where you can achieve the level of realism that you want.”