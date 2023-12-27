Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has revealed that there is a dividing line on the kind of movie roles she plays.
Speaking during the latest episode of Pulse’s podcast, Terms and Condition, she disclosed that she can only take on a nude role on one condition.
She explained that she would not take on a nude scene if it is for “sheer sensationalism” or “clickbait.”
The thespian added that she would only go nude in a scene if the script justifies the need to do so.
In her words, “If you expect me to go nude in a scene the script will have to justify it. If it was for sheer sensationalism and clickbait absolutely not.
“But if you’re telling a story of rape or abuse or something and it’s something required I’m sure we can work some middle ground where you can achieve the level of realism that you want.”
Discussion about this post