Media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa has said that she can never adopt her partner’s surname when she gets married again.

Toke made this known during an episode of her show, Toke Moments, as she explained that her name is a brand she has worked hard to build.

The divorcee who was once married to Maje Ayida, said not changing her name when they were married made things easier for her when they got divorced as she didn’t have to go through the stress of reversing her name.

In her words:

“I kept my last name when I get married. It was supposed to be Toke Makinwa-Ayida but it was only at home that he called me Mrs Ayida.

“I hope that whoever I end up with next would actually love it because Toke Makinwa is staying. I don’t want to hyphenate. But my kids can bear their father’s surname.

“In my marriage, my bank details, my passport, nothing changed. Imagine what I would have gone through trying to change it back when we got divorce. I have built this brand with my blood, sweat and tears.”