Popular Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince Zamani, melts heart of one of his fans at his concerts as he gifted him a multimillion naira diamond wristwatch.

In a video currently making waves on social media, a very excited male fan displayed the said wristwatch and laughed excitedly before the camera.

The video was accompanied with a caption which reads: ‘Ice Prince Zamani gave a fan his diamond wristwatch for free. OMG.’

Social media users stormed the comment section of the post to share their observations.

See some reactions below:

@New_bornfela: “Worth which millions ? That Aba thing?”

@Oromiplus: “Instead of giving the fan money? Who are they fooling?”

@scad_official: “Looks staged, but what’s my business.”

@rayboym: “No wear am Waka for street at night make dem no cut your hand join the wrist watch.”

Watch the video below: