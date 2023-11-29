M.I Abaga, a Nigerian rap icon, has said that his colleague, Ice Prince is among top three greatest Nigerian rappers of all-time.

M.I said Ice Prince is not been given his flowers for his contributions to the hip-hop genre in Nigeria.

According to him, Ice Prince does not show off, hence why people do not rate him despite his immense impact in Nigerian hip-hop.

In his words:

“When people talk about who I regard as some greatest rappers of all-time, I feel like Ice Prince always gets neglected in the conversation for his real impacts.

“We have to remember what Ice Prince did for us. Ice Prince was the guy that had global hip-hop dominance. From ‘Oleku’ period to South Africa. It was just hit after hit. When we started doing collaborations with international artists, Ice Prince was one of the first [to collaborate with them]. We was doing song with French Montana, going to the U.S. He won BET award.

“I think it’s because he is just a chilled guy. He doesn’t blow his trumpet. He stays in his lane. So, people don’t rate him. I think he should be in the top 3 greatest Nigerian rappers of all-time conversations.

He is really that impactful. He made such a difference to the genre [Nigerian hip-hop], and to Afrobeats and that movement forward. Ice Prince was there the whole time with Wizkid, Davido, all those guys.”