Popular Nigerian rap sensation, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck revealed how he has come through for his friends and those around him since he became successful.

The ‘Blood on the dance floor’ crooner while speaking on the Zero Conditions podcast interview disclosed that the first thing he bought after he became successful.

Odumodublvck said that if he had made up to 100 million naira within the year, a significant amount of it has been spent on his friends and those around him.

He revealed how he has tried to contribute to his friends’ hustle by patronizing whatever they sell, be it an item of clothing or footwear.

@timi_of_lagos said: “It Being an artist, you get something for free, but there is something special about Odumodublvck; he’s a real guy.”

@Raji_Destiny wrote: “I just hope his expenses on his friends is about investing and not partying like Bella Shmurda.”

@abdixxyszn said: “Person wey get sense”

@fabolousmezu wrote: “If you like no invest, when e sup, nobody go holler Big kala o…na all man to themselves, answering their papa name.”

