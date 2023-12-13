Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has reacted after a video of him went viral.

In the video, the brand influencer was seen arguing with a fan at the premiere of Mercy Aigbe ‘s movie, Ada Omo Daddy’, leaving everyone buzzing.

Now, Bobrisky has gone live to explain what transpired between him and the lady in the viral video.

The male barbie claimed that the woman got way too close while trying to capture him on camera, practically shoving her phone in his face.

Bobrisky, a transgender Internet personality, has recently found himself at the centre of a new controversy.

Following the release of a viral video capturing a verbal exchange between him and a female fan, he has broken his silence on the incident, explaining what happened.

He expressed his displeasure, questioning whether he was the only celebrity at the movie premiere.

He also admitted he told the woman to stop filming him so close, and if she didn’t, he’d break her phone.

”If you see me at an event, and you block my way with your phone, I will break it” he said.

Thankfully, things didn’t get violent.

