Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has advised her friend and other Nigerian ladies that calling your man before visiting his house means you’re alone in the relationship.

She took to her Instagram page where she narrated how her friend was dumped because she didn’t call before visiting her lover.

According to the ex-boyfriend, the friend was taking over his privacy by her actions and he could not take that so he broke up with her.

However, Anita Joseph, believes it is okay not to call before visiting a man you’re in a relationship with, as calling before paying a visit means you are in the relationship all by yourself.

She wrote:

“So someone told me today ”

That her boyfriend broke up with her because ,she didn’t call him before coming to his house 😳according to him don’t invade my privacy 😳eweee inukwa 🤣🤣 taaaa

…

She said what’s my Advice ”

Onu m adiro kwa mma 🤦‍♀️

I told her the truth,if you have to call your man every time you need to go to his house ,then you’re dating yourself Shallom ”

Use your tongue and count your teeth Shallom 🚶🏻‍♂️🚶🏻‍♂️

Like how ina apu al* 🤣🤣

…

Biko merry Christmas 🎁🎄”

See her post below: