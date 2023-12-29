Nigerian sensational female singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, has issued an update to Lagos residents regarding house parties.

The ‘Stamina’ crooner posted the quick public service announcement (PSA) via her Instagram story on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Tiwa Savage said Lagosians should take to their heels when they hear the statement ‘But we are all adults here’ during a house party.

She wrote: “If you go to a house party in Lagos and you hear , ‘but we are all adults here’, run oooo.”

We’d recall that the songstress was almost pulled off the stage on Tuesday night by an excited fan at the Warri Again concert in Lagos State.

Theinfong reports that the singer joined other celebrities for the 20th edition of the concert, which was held at the Eko Conventional Centre in Lagos.

However, a female fan suddenly grabbed her legs in excitement and refused to let go, almost pulling the singer off the stage.