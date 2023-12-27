Netizens fume as Tiwa Savage’s enthralled fan clings to her on stage and won’t let go at an event.

Officialhiptv posted the video to Instagram and other social media platforms, revealing that it was captured at Warri Again Live in Lagos.

A fan in the audience was seen clinging to the musician’s legs while she was performing on stage.

Fortunately for Tiwa Savage, the overly enthusiastic fan was quickly freed from her firm grasp by her bouncer and security personnel at the event.

Shaking her head, she walked away and carried on with her performance.

ellie_the_realtor noticed: “She’s a sweet soul ❤️❤️ another person would have gotten angry, I love Tiwa savage😍🥰🥰🥰”

badgelquasar_ expressed: “This is so irritating tho. I’m definitely going to be that celebrity like burna, my reflex is just violence😂”

candyb_cosmetics asked: “What kind of behavior is this one ?😢”

cherish_living_large wrote: “It’s all love but make them no the embarrass celebrities😢 if na me I go carry Tiwa run oo 🤦‍♂️”

oluwa_damisire said: “But really some fans need better decking for eye.”

hardejhoke2086 added: “Na why I like Burna, him for don nack ham shoe for head 😂😂😂😂”

