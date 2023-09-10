Apostle Michael Orokpo, senior pastor of Encounter Jesus Ministries International, reveals how pastors extort church members.

During a recent sermon at the clergyman’s parish, he discussed the manipulation and extortion of God’s offerings.

According to Apostle Orokpo, some pastors have a habit of twisting God’s word and using false revelation to entice members to pay offerings.

He gave the example of some preachers who fake revelations about members with a certain amount of money and then reduce the amount until an individual walks out to drop the amount stated.

Pastor Orokpo added that it is against the will of God and that such an act leads many church members to resent God after praying tirelessly without a result on their offering.

