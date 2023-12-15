Popular Nigerian singer, Damilola Afolabi, better known by his stage name L.A.X has revealed the only condition he would take alcohol.

The ‘Ginger’ crooner said he would start drinking alcohol if he is offered N100 million.

He made the disclosure in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, while admitting that money was the main reason artistes go on tours.

In his words;

“If there is money involved, even if it is Saudi Arabia, I will go [to perform].

“Right now, I don’t drink but if you give me N100 million, I will drink two bottles of rozay.”

The former starboy records signee also revealed during the interview that he “feel underrated [in the Nigerian music industry].

He said:

“And I feel like people around the world are seeing what I am doing. So it’s not like I am not doing something.

“Everybody has a journey. Everybody has the path that they are supposed to follow in life.

“So I just feel like some people will be underrated. And for you to even be underrated, that means you are rated.”