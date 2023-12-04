Reality star, Tolanibaj has sparked reactions online as she attends church service to give her testimony.

In a video that surfaced on the internet, the controversial media personality was seen at Harvesters International Christian Center, where she gave her testimony.

Tolanibaj was called to the pulpit in the viral video by the lead pastor Bolaji Idowu, and she started by proclaiming that she is a child of God.

Her testimony has triggered mixed reactions on social media.

Read some reactions below:

@youngskidmusic said; “Hoeloeshoe Dey share testimony? About what exactly 🤷🤷🤷”

@MadamIdgf wrote; “Someone that’ll literally go and be taking about man after this 🤦”

@That_Echos stated; “This our Nigerian people ehn, them still Carry camera enter church to make sure social media get something to talk about”

@_MzJayde reacted; “Mouth wey she don tey talk about pen, Omo God dey merciful 😂😂”

@frankedyozie commented; “You see. The Love of my Life @tolanibaj is a child of God & she goes to church.. You na so so excuse you Wan dey give light of the world like me shebi. 🙄”

@Ladytaeofficial stated; “Imagine watching the video of what she brings to the table then seeing this 🌚

@Jayijayyy; They always end up in church 😭😂”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/TheSabiRadio/status/1731418987068522989?s=20