Nollywood actor and comedian, Michael Uba has informed Big Brother Naija star, Tolanibaj why all seven men she dated ended up dumping her.

Recall that Tolanibaj, in the recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast co-hosted by her and actress Moet Abebe, revealed how she has dated seven men and thought every one of them was her future husband but they always left her.

Reacting to this, Nollywood actor, Michael Uba advised the reality star to check herself properly if she thinks all seven men are the problem.

He also make reference to Tolanibaj’s statement, saying that her sole contribution in a relationship is her sweet genitals, and pointed out that this could also be the problem.

He said:

“You’ve been with 7 men and dey are all d problem? Sit and ask urself questions. Sometimes having bad experiences in relationships doesn’t necessarily mean u are a bad person, sometimes u have a poor choice in picking partners, sometimes u don’t know how to date, sometimes u just don’t know wat it takes to keep a relationship, and finally sometimes the only tin u bring to d table is ur *coughs*….if u know u know.”

