Popular businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa opens up on being fancied by billionaires despite having 4 kids from different men, as she advises single moms around the globe.

It would be recalled that the delectable socialite, is a baby mama to Ubi Franklin, and an ex to the popular businessman, Steve Thompson.

She took to her social media page to praise herself with effusive words.

Sandra revealed that despite having four kids, there are a lot of men that wants to date her, and many of them are billionaires.

She encouraged other single moms in the world not to limit themselves because of their position.

She wrote:

“I’m a mother of 4….men dey rush me no just men….Billionaires. #Nocap.

As a single mother, do not limit yourself, do better and be better and things will fall into place”

See her post below: