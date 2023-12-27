Popular Nigerian hip-hop artist, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known by his stage name Odumodublvck, has opened up about his relationship status.

According to the ‘Blood on the dance floor’ crooner, he is in a romantic relationship but hasn’t been in love for about six years.

Odumodublvck made this revelation while appearing as a guest in a recent episode of the Zero Conditions podcast co-hosted by media personality Motolani Alake and Melody.

Odumodublvck said;

“The last time I was in love was 2017. That doesn’t mean I haven’t been in a romantic relationship since then. You can be in a romance and not be in love.

“I haven’t been in love with anyone in six years but I have been in romantic relationships.”