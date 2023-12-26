Controversial rapper and singer Speed Darlington recently sparked a conversations on social media as he offered a whopping sum of 20,000 Naira to any woman willing to spend the night with him.

In a video shared on his social media, the rapper showcased the cash notes, expressing his desire for a woman ready to engage in an intimate session in every aspect of the bedroom.

Despite his unconventional proposal, netizens weren’t shy about expressing their opinions. Some criticized Speedy, deeming the offered amount too meager, while others speculated that there might be women who would accept his proposition.

This isn’t the first time Speed Darlington has sparked outrage with his outspoken views. In April 2023, he took a swipe at Davido’s musical career, expressing his disbelief at the artist’s success despite what he perceives as a lack of talent.