Blessing CEO, a popular relationship therapist, claims Israel DMW’s wife, Sheila, only married him for his connection to Davido and that the only thing she could offer him was her alleged virginity.

The marriage of Davido’s PA Israel DMW and Sheila had ended in separation, according to news that broke out a few weeks ago.

Israel DMW had claimed that Sheila was criticizing his relationship and servant-like behavior around his boss, Davido.

The controversial socialite, Blessing CEO is of the opinion that the 21-year-old only married Israel because of Davido.

In a video addressing Sheila, she asked if she never knew of his behavior and excessive loyalty to Davido before she married him.

Blessing CEO emphasized that it had been Israel’s loyal behavior and public display of it that had made him famous among Nigerians.

She concludes that Israel hadn’t been the target of her love and motive for marriage, but she got married to the Benin-born because of his accessibility to Davido.

Watch her speak below: