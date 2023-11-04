Social media users are reacting to a leaked chat that reveals how Isreal DMW’s marriage to his wife, Sheila Courage, ended within a year.

It was reported months ago that rumors were circulating on the internet that the couple’s marriage was in jeopardy because Sheila had returned her bride price and returned to her parents’ home.

Gistlover, a controversial Instagram blogger, claimed that Isreal and his wife ended their marriage due to domestic violence allegations.

According to the blog, Sheila already had a lover before her father ran into Isreal DMW and coerced her to marry him because of his money and links to Davido, unfortunately, everything about him was a facade.

Now confirming it, Sheila Courage had blasted him, after he shared a photo of them from their traditional marriage, calling her his wife.

Replying him, Sheila stated that it’s only in his dreams she is his wife.

Following the confirmation, a leaked chat explained why things didn’t work out between the couple. According to the chat, Isreal was never Sheila Courage’s type of man but she married him because of his connection to Davido.

The chats claimed that Isreal DMW was a stingy husband, as he never gave his wife any of the money they made from their wedding nor did he spoil her with gifts. To make it worse, he doesn’t trust her and is always following her to her hosting gigs and all.

The chats also revealed that Sheila was never a virgin as Isreal claimed.

See the chats below,

Netizens reactions,

One Coco Mill wrote, “When you think you can marry into the 30bg forgetting only one of them has the 30gb, the rest are just gangs

One Zee Cozy wrote, “That man is stingy for real because eh the day of their marriage na so he dey use eyes follow people wey dey pick money for them…

One Betty Afolami wrote, “The whole thing was a lie and mess. Starting from her age, dem been dey call us bad belle then

One Mhiz Sonia wrote, “Meaning she married him for the money before. Now that Isreal wasn’t giving her the money she gat to look outside

One Party Packs Solution wrote, “Marriage built on falsehood

One Baba Donjaze wrote, “She married him for the money mumu”.