Popular Nigerian comedian Buchi Ojieh, better known by his stage name, Buchi, his overjoyed after finally being granted access to his kids.

He announced the development through his official Instagram page on Monday, December 4, while thanking the public and his in-laws.

The comedy merchant called out his estranged wife, Rukky and her parents for allegedly denying him access to his children.

Buchi claimed that his former in-laws were demanding money from him before they could allow him to see his children, per joint custody agreement.

He wrote:

“I have been granted full access to my kids. We better in all things. Thank you, everyone. The good, the bad, the ugly. Thank you, the Salamis, Mama Azmin, Engr Isede #1 grandpa. Update dropping soon.”

