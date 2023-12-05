Nigerian Disc Jockey and singer, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she no longer watch football matches.

The billionaire heiress, who is a well-known supporter of Manchester United, disclosed this on her Twitter (X) page.

It may be recalled that in 2020, Cuppy ditched Arsenal for rivals Man Utd over the former Premier League side’s poor form.

Taking to her Twitter page, she wrote;

“FYI [for your information]—I no longer watch football”

Reacting…

@dotboyswag10: Just announce that you are no longer a Manchester United fan.

@symplyDAPO wrote: Ur team is finish, so we understand.

@rilwan_ola01: Please denounce Manchester United 🙏🙏🙏. Since you joined from arsenal , we have turned to old arsenal while arsenal turned to old man utd. Thanks cuppy.

