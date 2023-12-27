Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of popular singer Paul Okoye, finally speaks out about the rumors that she is engaged after flashing a wedding ring.

Recall that when she was seen sharing her Christmas photos on social media and wearing a wedding ring, there were speculations that she was engaged.

Folks on the internet believed she and Paul Okoye had taken their love to another level.

One netizen congratulated her on the supposed engagement and she immediately debunked it by noting that it’s not what they think.

ka_i_ty said: “Congrats babe 2 ring”

ivy_zenny replied: “@ka_|_ly It’s not what you think”

Read netizens reactions:

miiangy4_ ion said: “Person nor fit just wear ring again”

stackchyna__ said: “We where not thinking that I love her respond tho people and chochocho”

hair_by_ijefine wrote: “I like her she isn’t faking anything, just on her own”

christyezissi stated: “They won’t let this people rest”

stormiee20 said: “Promise ring “> hope still day”