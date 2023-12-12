The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) revealed plans to introduce cognitive and verbal reasoning tests for Direct Entry (DE) candidates starting in 2024.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, announced this decision during a virtual meeting with Commissioners of Education from all states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Beginning in 2024, JAMB will conduct an Aptitude Test for DE candidates to assess their academic potential, career suitability, and cognitive skills.

The test will encompass verbal, abstract, mechanical, and numerical reasoning, along with data checking and work sampling.

Moreover, the registration process for DE applicants will be confined to JAMB Offices nationwide, necessitating specific information during registration, such as previous schools attended, qualification subjects, awarding institution, year of graduation, and entrance letters if applicable.