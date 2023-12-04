Popular Nigerian singer, Babatunde Rahim, better known as Lyta, has said he hopes to return to Olamide’s YBNL Nation record label.

Theinfong recalls that Lyta during an interview in 2019, spoke about his alleged breakout from Olamide’s record label with claims of attracting another record label.

However, in a recent podcast interview, Lyta explained that he didn’t leave YBNL “intentionally.”

He said:

“I want to be back with YBNL. What I did back then [leaving YBNL Nation] wasn’t intentional. I didn’t hear from Olamide before leaving and after I left, he just locked up. But I’ve spoken to him since leaving. I chatted with him via Instagram on his birthday and he responded.”

When asked if Olamide is following him on Instagram, the ‘Monalisa’ crooner said, “No. He is not following anybody on Instagram.”