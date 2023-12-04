Darosha Losobeh, the cousin and personal assistant to late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has broken his silence on the accusation of internationally bending the singer’s neck in a coffin.

Theinfong recalls that Mohbad died at the age of 27 on September 12, amid controversial circumstance.

Darosha, while addressing the issue stated that he was not aware that Mohbad’s neck was bent, stressing that every family member saw his body before the burial except his mother.

He added that he was the first person to make a statement regarding the incident and said that Mohbad’s music catalogue and properties are with the lawyer who controls all of them.

In his words:

“I’m so down to the extent that I had to write this up to clear this whole damn story about me going online that I bend my love’s neck; this is the craziest and saddest thing that ever happened to me, my whole life. That I broke my brother’s neck, seriously, this hurt me so much.

What happened about the neck was that when we got to Ikorodu, we were told there was no space to keep his body at the mortuary, and we didn’t want him buried that night, so a worker there advised the family to pay for an ambulance and a coffin where we can keep him till morning and the same ambulance would drive him down to the place of burial.

The whole family agreed to the idea because the ambulance that took us to Ikorodu was complaining that they had to leave the same night back to the island. It was only his mum that was not present there that midnight.

“The whole family saw his body in the ambulance before leaving for the burial ground in the morning, and no one complained about his head or anything. I didn’t go close to the ambulance because I was in shock, so I didn’t know of his neck until I saw it online, and that saddened me.

I was the first person that went to Panti to write a statement and called for questioning. You can go to Panti station to ask more about me, not coming online to say what you don’t know; well, I know it’s all for content, but God in heaven will judge you, tarnishing my image even with all that I am going through.

Lastly, about his properties and music catalogues, Mohbad has a lawyer that controls all of these things, and he has a contract with ONErpm, so all of these things are controlled by them, and his car is parked in front of his house at Orchid.”