Billionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji has announced on social media that she needs two more children.

Linda Ikeji, who is 43-years-old made this known in a new post on her verified Instagram profile today, December 9th 2023.

It would be recalled that Linda Ikeji and oil magnate Sholaye Jeremi welcomed their first child, Jayce, on September 17th, 2018 in a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Linda Ikeji and Sholaye Jeremi first met in December 2015, however their relationship ended in 2018.

Linda Ikeji said in 2018 while her child was still three months old, “Meet my son Jayce! Yes, Sholaye Jeremi is his father. Unfortunately, he and I have reached the end of our story.”

Linda Ikeji, who posted a photo of herself and her 5-year-old son Jayce on her Instagram page today, says she needs two more kids to make it three.

She wrote; “Mummy of one! 🤩 I need two more babies!😩 Kai!”

