Beloved Nigerian comedian, John Okafor, professionally known as Mr. Ibu, has undergone a second surgery on his leg, further jeopardizing his health.

This was revealed by sources who spoke with Vanguard.

According to them, part of the same leg that was amputated just weeks ago was removed again due to complications.

Reports indicate that the surgery was successful but the health of Mr Ibu has significantly deteriorated, with sources claiming he can barely speak anymore.

This is a stark contrast to the vibrant and energetic performer fans have come to know and love.

Adding to the somber news, concerns are mounting for veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor, who has been hospitalized at Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi, Anambra State, for over two months.

Muonagor, known for his roles in numerous Nollywood films, is reportedly suffering from complete paralysis in his legs.

Dr. Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), expressed deep concern for both Mr. Ibu and Muonagor.

In a telephone interview, he stated, “We are deeply saddened by the plight of these two esteemed actors. Mr. Ibu’s condition is particularly worrisome, and seeing Amaechi Muonagor’s situation is truly heartbreaking.”

Dr. Rollas appealed to fans, well-wishers, and philanthropists to extend their support to the ailing actors.

He revealed that the AGN has approved a sum of N250,000 to be sent to Muonagor’s account from the Guild’s Trust Fund.

However, he emphasized that this may not be sufficient due to Muonagor’s existing health insurance coverage.

ALSO READ: “You will always have my utmost respect.Na woman you be” Ufuoma McDermott showers praises on Iyabo Ojo amid N500m lawsuit from Naira Marley