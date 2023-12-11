Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has shared a distressing event where she discovered how her daughter, Imade Adeleke was teased over her hair beads.

The entrepreneur shared a video of a young girl being teased at school because of her curly hair on her Instagram account.

Sophia was reminded by this video of a similar event she and her daughter had gone through.

Sophia related how a student of a different race had once made fun of her daughter because of the beads in her hair. Imade was saddened by this incident to the point of tears.

As a result, Sophia decided to speak with the girl’s mother directly, a move she said had a long-lasting effect.

She raised awareness of the importance of instilling kindness and self-love in young people through her tale. She voiced alarm about what she called a “pandemic” of compassion, the increasing lack of kindness.