Big Brother Naija star, Bamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as BamBam, has opened up on her childhood experiences and her father’s greatest fear about her lifestyle.

Speaking in an interview, with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said her father as a former military personnel was very strict with them.

According to BamBam, her father cautioned her about learning to survive and not become a liability after graduation.

She said she made it easy for her father as she chose to stay in Abuja after her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She said:

“My parents were very strict, my dad said the moment I graduated, he didn’t want me to get fat on his couch. He said I was on my own and was worried about how I would survive. He didn’t want me to be a liability, so I made it easy for him. After NYSC, I didn’t go back home, I stayed at home.

“I had such a good upbringing, military dad, Deeper Life mum and a nurse. You don’t mix up with people and we don’t even have TV. I grew up not watching TV, and I still don’t have a good habit of watching TV till now. Daddy is coming home and everyone is runing inside the room but I just wanted to know what is happening outside. My dad was quite worried that I would become a Vagabond.”