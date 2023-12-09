Popular Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, better known as Oladips, has apologised to Nigerians over his death stunt pulled by his management.

Oladips explained that it was not a prank as he was very sick at that time. He, however, apologised to Nigerians for the confusion.

He said moving forward, that he plans on surrounding himself with professionals.

He revealed that he does not have a manager presently as the former one siphoned all his money.

In his words:

“To Nigerians and my core followers, I will never play with people’s emotions like that. It was never a prank. I was sick sick. I am really sorry for the confusion, the false alarm and everything. I take full responsibility.

“Henceforth, I will make sure that I’m surrounded by professionals. Because I feel like that is where the problem started from. I have experienced a lot of things, including my manager siphoning my money, wishing me death. So, it got to a point where I didn’t even have manager again. It was just me and my boys. Right now, I’m just trying to select the right people and make sure that they are professionals that know the right thing to do. No be person wey because he no hear from my mum, he feel like, ‘Ah! This guy don go [die].

“If he [my manager] was a professional person he would not do such. That is why I said I take full responsibility. So, I’m really sorry. Make una forgive me abeg.”