Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike recently disclosed his ordeal after being depressed for a long time, as he discusses his marital issues and conflicts encountered with colleagues within the Nollywood industry, which account for his extended absence from the screen.

In a recent interview on Channels TV “Rubbin’ Minds,” Emeka Ike opened up about his struggles, expressing that the depression stemmed from marital issues, leading him to take a backseat from his buzzing career.

Emeka Ike attributed his absence from the movie industry to the industry’s shift from VCD to larger screens, which affected the demand for his skills.

He mentioned that he, along with other colleagues who have faded from the spotlight, were not included in the transition.

On how he overcame his challenges, he said;

“When you realize that they’re actually after you for who you are, you ask yourself, ‘What do I do next?’. I just kept doing the things I needed to do properly. I kept working on myself to be who I am now.”