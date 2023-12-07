Pastor Blessed, the husband of Nigerian singer, Mercy Chinwo has gushed over his wife and their newborn son.

Taking to his Instagram page, the man of God shared heartwarming photos of his family on social media.

These tender images capture the immense joy that their newborn son, Charis Ndúka Blessed, has brought into their lives.

In a touching caption, Pastor Blessed described his wife, mercy Chinwo and son as his wife, signifying that they are the center of his life and source of immense joy.

He salso declared that he is blessed man for having them in his life.

In his words;

“My world ❤️. I’m a Blessed Man . Lord I’m grateful . Thank you @mercychinwo for being an amazing wife and mother to our son. CHARIS NDUKA BLESSED @charisnblessed @mercychinwo Mama Charis .”

See below:

