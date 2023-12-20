Tiwa Savage, a popular singer, stunned the internet by revealing the man she shares her bed with.

The talented Afro Dancehall queen and single mother of one went online to share how she spends her evenings after a long day’s work.

She shared an adorable video of her son, Jamal sleeping next to her and pressing his phone.

The doting single mom revealed that Jamal is the one who sleeps next to her at night and keeps her company.

Sharing the video, she wrote …

“The man I share my bed with @officialjamilbalogun”

See reactions below;

vee_9inee asked: “Why balogun de him name 🤔🤔🤔🤔”

beulahcharles90 said: “I already know I’ll be an obsessed mom, I already know because omoooo, I’ll want my kids close to me all the time 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰I can’t even wai”

oreoluwa.101 commented: “I see balogun 😮is someone thinking what I’m thinking?”

dunmininu_a penned: “Make popsi come explain ooh😂”

olakanmiwealth said: “I nearly get heart attack 😢😂”

