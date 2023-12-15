A video circulating on social media captured a group of newly recruited military men boasting about their uniforms and their plans regarding the boyfriends of any women they encounter.

In the video, one soldier emphasized the value of their military attire, claiming that regardless of a boyfriend’s wealth, he could never afford their uniform.

He expressed disdain for women who prioritize a partner’s material wealth over their uniforms.

Moreover, the soldier issued threats towards any boyfriends of women they come across, warning that they would subject such individuals to unpleasant ordeals.

In his words;

“See your boyfriend fit get money but he no fit buy this one. Make he try that hin confidence, by the time we carry him, this life will tire him. He will tell us if he ate lion soup, we make him sweat it out”.

