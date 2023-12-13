Popular Nollywood actress and activist, Iyabo Ojo, has appreciated her friends and family for their support as she finally resolves her tax issues.

Iyabo Ojo has been at loggerheads with the Lagos state government for allegedly levying excessive taxes on her for more than a year.

She took to her Instagram page to announce that the issue has now been resolved.

In her words:

“APPRECIATION POST

“I want to first start by saying a very big thank you to God almighty for always coming through for me.

“Secondly, I would like to thank the Lirs boss himself Mr Ayodele Subair….. for looking into my personal income tax, adjusting it, and giving me a better payment plan, I’m so grateful, sir, also to Director Jimi Aina, I say thank you too, and God bless you.

“To my legal team @iammaverick_ois

@maverick_fortelegal and my tax consultants, I say a very big thank you, you’re the best.

“To all my beautiful fans and loved ones who reached out to me, I say a very big thank you, for your constant love and support, I’m so grateful, and I do not take it for granted.

“Also @pauloo2104, Obim, my backbone, my love, thank you

“@iamlolaalao, my sisto for life, I can’t thank you enough

“grvlagos, thank you so much, I do appreciate your support

“@alabaultimate, my brother from another mother.. thank you for always standing by me

“NO MORE TAX ISSUES ….. God be praised.”