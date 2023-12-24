DJ Cuppy, the daughter of a popular billionaire, discusses how chaotic her love life has been in the year 2023 and how being single hasn’t made things any better.

Recall that the disc jockey fell in love this year and got engaged in a short period of time before everything went wrong the following year.

Reflecting on both her love life and being single, DJ Cuppy opined that contrary to popular belief, neither path was peaceful for her in any way.

She made this known in an Instagram Story where she emphasized how expensive peace was both in a relationship and being single.

In her words, “In 2023 I have seen both relationship and single life, I can confirm that there is no peace anywhere.

