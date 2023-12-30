Popular Nigerian rapper, Panshak Zamani better known as Ice Prince, has bragged that no rapper in the country can beat him in a one on one rap battle.

The ‘Oleku’ crooner stated this when he appeared as a guest on Echo Room’s The Linkup podcast, saying that MI Abaga and Mode 9 are the only ones that can stood up to him.

He said that he does not rate those who think real Hip Hop entails emulating American aristes like Lupe Fiaszo, Talib Kweli, Common and a few others.

Ice Prince added that if any rapper is pitted against him for a rap battle he will comfortably defeat all of them and it is only rap legends, MI and Mode 9 that can beat him.

In his words: