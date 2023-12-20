Walter Mazzarri expressed regret to Napoli fans following their unexpected 4-0 loss to Frosinone in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

The defeat came as a surprise, especially after Napoli’s recent victories in the Champions League against Cagliari and SC Braga.

Mazzarri admitted that substituting some of his first-team players, including Victor Osimhen, had an unforeseen negative impact on the game. “Perhaps the main players aren’t used to being substitutes, and surprisingly, we performed better with the players who don’t often play,” he stated.

Apologizing to the fans and acknowledging their support, Mazzarri expressed his dissatisfaction with the match’s conclusion. He pledged to reflect on the situation together with the team.

Unfortunately, this loss marked Napoli’s third consecutive exit from the Coppa Italia at the Round of 16 stage.