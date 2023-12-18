BBNaija star,Chizzy has issued a strong warning to those trolling his friend and colleague, Josephina Ijeoma Itabor aka Phyna.

The drama surrounding the BBNaija 2022 winner continues to heat up in cyberspace.

Recently, Phyna faced accusations of refusing to return a rented wig, igniting a firestorm of criticism and online mockery, with rival Blessing CEO leading the charge.

Amidst the negativity, another former housemate, Chizzy, stepped in to defend Phyna.

In a tweet that quickly went viral, Chizzy sent a strong warning to those trolling Phyna.

“You all dragging @unusualphyna will soon cry because that girl and grace is like 5&6.” He wrote.

See his post and reactions below;

@maurinedave wrote; That is the reason they all intimidated and trying to bring her down being envious is a bad thing sha,they’re just wasting their time cuz God isn’t done with Phyna yet

@gheft wrote; Went through Phyna’s page and it’s basically more of business… Blessing own na clout full am

@manyisera wrote; They keep forgetting that Chizzy. You can’t destroy God’s hand work

@rayle wrote; Her success is choking them and they don’t understand,phyna never leave their neck..until they explode

@olumoyemary wrote; No one fight grace that won’t be disgrace

