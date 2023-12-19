Popular relationship coach, Joro Olumofin has opined that a lot of pregnant women in Nigeria are not faithful to their husbands.

Joro Olumofin, who is well-known for his opinion on relationship and marriages, stated that according to studies, women are always prepared for s3x during their ovulation and when they are pregnant.

He claimed that a lot of pregnant women are being ignored by their husbands due to the physical changes that comes with being pregnant.

These physical changes include gaining excessive weight, change in nose size, and growth of hairs at inappropriate places like the chin and many other changes.

According to him, the changes in women and how husbands ignore their wives have made most pregnant women seek s3xual satisfaction outside their marriages.

