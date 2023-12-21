Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko celebrated his birthday today, December 21 and two of his six wives, Regina Daniels and Laila, threw him a cozy family dinner.

In a viral video, Regina could be seen lighting candles on his cake, while Laila and the kids sang him a happy birthday song.

A part of the video captured the moment the candles were removed as the billionaire Businessman cut the cake with his family.

Sharing the video, Laila wrote: “A small family dinner to celebrate our daddy ❤️happy birthday my love.”

Regina Daniels also posted the same video shared by Laila, wishing Ned Nwoko a happy birthday.

She wrote: “A small family dinner to celebrate our daddy ……. Happy birthday Dim ❤️ Today I pray for God’s overflowing strength, good health, his divine wisdom, guidance and protection all the days of your life. Cheers in celebration of an amazing you ❤️”

The video has sparked reactions online. While some people noticed Laila seemed uninterested, others wondered about the missing four wives. Some just enjoyed seeing the family together.

See the video and reactions below:

Princess_khuboni26: “White girl is not interested.”

Official__jessie: “Thought they said he has 6 wives Where’s the rest.”

miss_r.lovely: “Rich people dey buy small cake and poor people can fill the whole table with cake..I love you Ginah.”

futospotlight_: “Why’s the girl on black polo behind looking like she’s plotting one evil like that in the family.”

maxiigram1: “Oga Ned na great man…..”

official_jennycoco: “Laila almost ran away from the videowhat was chasing you?”

asa_gabi: “Una dey Try to do polygamy ooh me na sml thing dey vex me.”

anti_social_girlfriend1: “Remain 4 wives .. where dem de?”

insatiable_ambitions: “It’s nice to see the wives and children spending time together.”

Jemmfatale: “Very good. Never let that Asaba girl separate you from your husband again. That’s their speciality. Stick to your man.”

kayanmata_distributor: “This is supposed to look good but u actually look left out.no offence.”

ALSO READ: “Charles go dey shake now” – Reactions as Portable goes berserk on a boxing bag as he trains against his match with Charles Okocha