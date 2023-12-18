Water scarcity continues to grip Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, raising concerns about potential outbreaks of epidemics.

Residents, deeply affected by this scarcity for over a week, urgently appealed to the state government for a lasting solution, labeling the situation in areas like Gadumo as life-threatening.

This isn’t the first instance of water scarcity in the region. Earlier explanations attributed the problem to a voltage drop in power supply, with promises made by the General Manager of the Kogi State Water Board, Engr Mohammed Sagir, to resolve the issue.

However, after a brief resumption of water supply, the problem persisted.

Efforts to reach Sagir for comment proved unsuccessful, but a reliable source hinted at financial constraints as a significant cause.

Concerned residents urged the government to reconsider the freezing of government accounts, especially for critical agencies, proposing alternative funding arrangements to ensure essential services for the public’s benefit.