A Nigerian man, Ushie Benard has penned emotional tribute to his Fiancee who died two weeks to their wedding .

Blessing Ebodo, a nurse from Bekwarra Local Government Area of Cross River State, was full of life and ready to start a new chapter with her love.

Sadly, a car accident on the Calabar-Ikom Highway took her away just two weeks before their wedding.

The couple’s wedding was scheduled for 27th of December, 2022 in Cross River State but sadly, the deceased died in a motor accident on December 12, 2022, two weeks to their wedding.

Two other occupants of the vehicle survived the accident with injuries.

One year after her demise, Ushie Benard has taken to his Facebook account to mourn Blessing.

Sharing photos of his late Fiancee on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the man penned a touching tribute to her.

He wrote:

“Exactly one year today you traveled and never returned home alive. Your death shattered my heart and left me in pains,your love and care will never be forgotten.

Saying goodbye is not easy. It’s the hardest thing to do. But what hurt even more is the chance to say it to you.

You were my first real love. And this I will never forget. How you left without a warning. No goodbyes, is my only regret.

No matter what my wrongs. You offers only love. Until the day you left me. For your new home up above. May you continue to watch over me from above.”

