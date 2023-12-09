Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, has shared proof of a missed call from popular singer Wizkid.

Portable shared a screenshot of a missed call on his Instagram story, with the caller’s number hidden.

However, the name of the caller was revealed as ‘Big Wiz,’ a moniker commonly used by Wizkid.

While little information is available about the call, social media users have flooded the post’s comment section, criticizing Portable for missing a call from such an important person.

See some reactions below:

@Chimaforkeeps: “Werey still miss call ?”

@_kkaylee05: “Portable fit go leak Wizzy number.”

@Iamtherealfocus: “He missed the call intentionally because he knew if he pick it before posting, people would think he called Wizkid and won’t believe Wizkid called him.”

@BalloSteppah: “Omo this guy nah mumu Big Wizzy call you and you know pickup the call haaaaaa Portable you done day mad.”

@olawale_ayor: “I’m sure na clout him wan force wiz out cus were him wan get wiz number.”

@Nurudeenimole11: “Big wiz called him and he missed the call and he’s still happy about it, I think his village people are at work.”

@Ajibolafaisol01: “Why this wizkid guy dey use all these artists build his broke carrer?”

@justtemi__: “The boy get mind sha oo, you miss big Wiz call??? And you still dey post am? Audacity!!”

@Alhajicoco042: “Portable suppose use sense this time, make him no go dey misbehave like when Olamide call am.”

See post below: